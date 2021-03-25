Then, Justin answered his fan's question and explained how Justice stands out from his other albums. He said, "I just think I continue to evolve, and I continue to change, and I continue to grow, and I continue to just find new reasons, and meanings. And I think that that's obviously the goal for every project, is just continue to, you know ... obviously there's pressure to outdo each project. But, I think as long as I just look at it through the eyes of, like, 'Wow, I have another opportunity to use what God's put inside me to make other people happy, that's been the driving motivator for me, and so that's been really helpful."

He added of the artists he wants to collaborate with next, "I really love SZA, I love H.E.R., and then thirdly Jhené Aiko who I think is super, super talented."

