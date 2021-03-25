Feedback

'I Was Hammered': Vandal Sends Apology Letter To Sacramento Pizzeria

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 25, 2021

Restaurant owner Rodney Ibanez arrived at his pizzeria on J and 37th streets to find one of his windows smashed on the morning of March 14.

Video footage from that incident shows three people walking around Steve's Pizza in East Sacramento at around 1:00 A.M. Then, one of them lifts a sewer grate nearby and launches it at the window before walking off, reports FOX40.

Over a week later, the person responsible for the damage sent the owner a handwritten apology letter.

It read: "Sorry for smashing your window. I was hammered & my friend sent me the article last night. I was unaware of my actions until now. I would have come forward sooner had I known. I know I am in no position to ask a favor but I hope we can take the police out of this. This is not the man I am trying to be & I hope you know how sorry I am & how much shame I feel."

The writer signed the letter as the "A****** that broke the window."

Ibanez told FOX40 the vandal also enclosed $2,000 in the letter to help pay for the repairs.

The community has rallied around Ibanez and a GoFundMe campaign set up the day after the incident has already surpassed its goal.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'I Was Hammered': Vandal Sends Apology Letter To Sacramento Pizzeria

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.