'I Was Hammered': Vandal Sends Apology Letter To Sacramento Pizzeria

Restaurant owner Rodney Ibanez arrived at his pizzeria on J and 37th streets to find one of his windows smashed on the morning of March 14.

Video footage from that incident shows three people walking around Steve's Pizza in East Sacramento at around 1:00 A.M. Then, one of them lifts a sewer grate nearby and launches it at the window before walking off, reports FOX40.

Over a week later, the person responsible for the damage sent the owner a handwritten apology letter.

It read: "Sorry for smashing your window. I was hammered & my friend sent me the article last night. I was unaware of my actions until now. I would have come forward sooner had I known. I know I am in no position to ask a favor but I hope we can take the police out of this. This is not the man I am trying to be & I hope you know how sorry I am & how much shame I feel."

The writer signed the letter as the "A****** that broke the window."

Ibanez told FOX40 the vandal also enclosed $2,000 in the letter to help pay for the repairs.

The community has rallied around Ibanez and a GoFundMe campaign set up the day after the incident has already surpassed its goal.

Photo: Getty Images