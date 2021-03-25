Jennifer Smestad Reveals The Empowering Meaning Behind 'Can't Have Mine'

Get to know more about Jennifer Smestad and her music below in our exclusive Q&A:

"Half The Man" went viral on TikTok. Have you seen a lot of the videos people have put together? What was your reaction to seeing how they were so touched by your song?

"YES!!! I love watching the videos! At first, I didn’t know people could repost videos using your sound, but my friend called me and told me that there were about 100 video reposts. So I watched them and I was freaking out! I can’t believe there are now hundred of thousands of videos. I am still freaking out!!"

Did you always want to pursue music?

"ALWAYS. Pretty much since I was three years old. I’ve never let go of my dream to be a country singer."

If you had to describe your music to someone who was just discovering you, what would you tell them?

"I like to pull components from my favorite genres and make it my own. You may hear me incorporate some 90s country mixed with some pop melodies and maybe a line or two of indie-type lyrics. My taste in music is all over the place, from country to pop to worship to indie."

Has your title of Miss Arizona influenced you in your music career at all?

"Yes, it definitely has! I am comfortable in front of a camera and being on stage because of Miss Arizona. I would never have enrolled in a public speaking class in college, spoke at my college graduation, or participated in TV and radio interviews if I never competed for and won Miss Arizona. All of that experience prepared me for a career in music."

What was the move like from Arizona to Nashville?

"I remember waving out the window to my dad and sister as my mom and I started the three day drive to Nashville in my packed to the brim Nissan Altima. I second-guessed everything in that moment, but I knew God was calling me to Nashville. It was my first time leaving my family and the house I grew up in, and 1,500 miles is a long ways away, so it was really hard. My family is so supportive and they have always encouraged me to pursue my dreams, so that made it a little easier! Plus, I’m blessed that we get to visit each other quite often! With all that being said, I am very glad I made the move almost five years ago. I love Nashville. It’s home. I love my community here, the people, the vibe, the motivation of the city — it’s the best place to be and it’s good for my heart and soul!"

What can fans look forward to next?

"Definitely be on the lookout for new music! I’m writing a lot right now, and I already have a bunch of songs I’m excited about and want to record and release! Maybe I’ll even sing a few of my favorite unreleased tunes here and there at a live show or on my social media pages!"