More Than 1,000 Utah Students Attended Prom At A Local High School

By Ginny Reese

March 25, 2021

Over 1,000 students showed up to a local high school prom last weekend, reported Fox 13.

The gymnasium of Riverton High School was filled with 1,200 teens, which is one of the largest dances the school has ever seen.

Dylan Elliot, Junior Class Vice President, told Fox 13, "You’d walk in and there was just this biggest crowd. When you stepped into that the environment and just the sheer amount of people was something really cool to see."

According to Elliot, the school was able to host the dance safely in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Elliot said, "We were able to do this safely."

The school tested every single student for COVID-19 prior to showing up to the dance.

The principal of the high school, Carolyn Gough, said that there were 25 volunteers from the district administering the rapid COVID tests for the students that planned on attending prom.

Gough stated, "We had a systematic process of stamping a pass and making sure they bought that pass. It was numbered according to their name and according to their results."

The Senior Class Secretary, Quentin Johnson, said, "I just for the feelings of nostalgia, like life is getting back together."

All students in attendance had to wear face masks.

Photo: Getty Images

