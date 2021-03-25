President Biden Sets New Vaccination Goal During First Press Conference

During his first press conference since taking office, President Joe Biden set an ambitious new goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans during his first 100 days in office. The U.S. surpassed Biden's campaign promise of vaccinating 100 million people in just 58 days. Biden said that he is confident the country can meet the new goal in the next 35 days.

"I know it's ambitious. Twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it," Biden said.

As of March 24, over 130 million doses have been administered. More than 85 million people have received their first dose, and over 46 million people have been fully vaccinated.

President Biden also said that the United States is "really close" to having a majority of K-8 schools reopened for in-person learning.

"Not yet a majority, but we're really close, and I believe in the 35 days left to go we'll meet that goal as well," he said.

Biden was also questioned about the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that the current surge of migrants was not unprecedented.

"Nothing has changed. Happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border...in the winter months," Biden said.

He pushed back on claims that the current conditions are a result of his stance on illegal immigration.

"By the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming. The reason they're coming is that it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert, number one. Number two, they're coming because of the circumstances in [their] country," Biden said.

Photo: Getty Images