Spirit Airlines Plane Diverted After Passenger Tries To Open Exit Door

A Spirit Airlines flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver due to an "unruly" passenger. Officials said that the passenger, who was not identified, tried to open an exit door on the plane.

The pilots landed the plane without incident, and the passenger was taken into custody.

A passenger on the flight told KNBC, the man exited the bathroom without his shirt before he tried to open the door. Video recorded inside the cabin showed the man being held down and zip tied by people on the flight. Another video showed the man being wheeled away on a gurney from the terminal.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the incident and said that the passengers were not in any danger because it is impossible to open the door in midair.

"It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," the company said in the statement. "Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival."

