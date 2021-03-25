Taylor Swift And Utah's Evermore Park Drop Lawsuits Without Settlement

Both Taylor Swift and Utah's Evermore Park have dropped their lawsuits, reported Fox 13 Now.

According to a spokesperson for Swift, both dropped the lawsuits without monetary settlement.

Evermore Park originally filed a lawsuit against Swift in February that claimed that her album "Evermore" violated the park's trademark rights.

According to park owners, the album was causing "actual confusion" online.

Swift's lawyers called the accusations "baseless." They refused to comply with the cease and desist letter that was sent to Swift.

According to Rolling Stone, Swift's lawsuit alleges that the park used three of her songs, "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," and "Bad Blood," without proper licensing. In addition, the park ignored "numerous notices" from a performance rights organization regarding the copyright infringement.

The two seemed to reach an agreement about the matter.

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift said in a statement to Rolling Stone:

"As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement."