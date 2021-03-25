It's been 20 years since Train released their Drops of Jupiter album, which features the band's hit title track. To celebrate the music's two-decade milestone, Train has released a new version of the album, featuring a few bonus tracks, including "It's Love," "This Is Not Your Life," "Ramble On (Acoustic)," "Sharks," "Sweet Rain" and a live version of "Drops of Jupiter" from their performance at San Francisco's The Warfield in May 2001.

Train's Pat Monahan was the most recent guest on iHeartRadio's "Inside the Studio" podcast, and the frontman opened up about the 20th anniversary, and even teased a new album to come.

Reflecting on "Drops of Jupiter," Monahan explained how the meaning of the song has changed over the last 20 years. He explained:

"Like all music, I think that at first it's for you, for the writer, and then soon after that, it's not for you anymore. It's not that that song is not for me. It was a really important part of my healing, because I had lost my mother and we were desperate for any kind of song that was going to make a connection just so we could keep making albums. It's at a time where it costs a lot of money to make an album, and the only way someone was going to support that habit, as you would say, was to keep making music that was compelling to others. And we just didn't have the goods on that album. And it was a very, very frustrating time. So when 'Drops of Jupiter' was written, it was very quick. It was from a dream. It was just basically my mom saying, this is what it's like after life. Then the song was recorded and put on the radio, and then it wasn't for me anymore. It was for others."