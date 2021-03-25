At Least 3 Dead After Large Tornado Moves Through Alabama

UPDATE:

At least three people are dead in Alabama after a large tornado moved through the state on Thursday (March 25) afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department confirmed the three fatalities in Ohatchee, which is about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Multiple other injuries have also been reported.

The National Weather Service said Central Alabama and neighboring areas remain under severe weather watches and warnings will be issued throughout Thursday night.

----------------

A large tornado has touched down and is moving through Alabama.

ChaserWx's Brandon Copic shared a video of the large, violent tornado on Thursday (March 25) afternoon, which included "flinging debris."

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for North Central Tallageda and St. Clair Counties until 2:45 p.m. CDT.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bald Rock moving northeast at 40 MPH, according to NWS Birmingham.

Flying debris will be dangerous to individuals caught without shelter during the storm and mobile homes are expected to be damaged or destroyed. Roofs, windows and vehicles are also expected to be prone to damage.

Tree damage is also likely.