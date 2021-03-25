At Least 3 Dead After Large Tornado Moves Through Alabama
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2021
UPDATE:
At least three people are dead in Alabama after a large tornado moved through the state on Thursday (March 25) afternoon.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department confirmed the three fatalities in Ohatchee, which is about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.
Multiple other injuries have also been reported.
The National Weather Service said Central Alabama and neighboring areas remain under severe weather watches and warnings will be issued throughout Thursday night.
----------------
A large tornado has touched down and is moving through Alabama.
ChaserWx's Brandon Copic shared a video of the large, violent tornado on Thursday (March 25) afternoon, which included "flinging debris."
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for North Central Tallageda and St. Clair Counties until 2:45 p.m. CDT.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bald Rock moving northeast at 40 MPH, according to NWS Birmingham.
Flying debris will be dangerous to individuals caught without shelter during the storm and mobile homes are expected to be damaged or destroyed. Roofs, windows and vehicles are also expected to be prone to damage.
Tree damage is also likely.
LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021
Locations impacted by the tornado warning include: Pell City, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Ashville, Riverside, Ragland, Steele, Bald Rock, Honda Manufacturing off Alabama, Branchville, Neely Henry Lake, Logan Martin Lake, Alabama International Dragway, St. Clair County Airport, Wattsville and Chula Vista, according to NWS Birmingham.
Residents are advised to take cover immediately and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a study building away from windows. Any individuals outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle are advised to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.
Photo: Getty Images