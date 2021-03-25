Feedback

Why March 26th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 26, 2021

It’s March 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, Geffen signed a Los Angeles band by the name of Guns N’ Roses.

In 1965, Rolling Stones ,Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman and Brian Jones all got electric shocks from faulty microphones during a gig in Denmark. Wyman’s was so bad he was unconscious for a few minutes.

In 1995, Soundgarden’s iconic album, Superunknown, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 2002, former Ozzy Osbourne and Motley Crue drummer Randy Castillo died from cancer.

In 2006, U2’s The Edge donated his favorite guitar, a 1975 Gibson Les Paul, to a charity he co-founded to help replace instruments lost or destroyed in Hurricane Katrina.

In 1977, Hall and Oates’ “Rich Girl” was the number one song in the country.

And in 2000, Phil Collins won the Oscar for Best Original Song for his tune “You’ll Be In My Heart” which is on the soundtrack to the Disney animated film Tarzan.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

