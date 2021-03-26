Arizona Cancer Survivor & Retired Firefighter Hits Jackpot At Local Casino

A lucky Gilbert man hit the jackpot at an area casino, reported AZ Family.

Stanley Beard needed some luck, being a cancer survivor and a retired firefighter of 32 years.

Beard was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at only 23 years of age and was given only six to eight months to live. He beat the odds then, and he beat them again last week.

Beard won over a half a million dollars while playing the Ultimate Texas Hold 'em Progressive Jackpot at Gila River Hotels & Casinos- Lone Butte, which is near Chandler.

Beard explained the shock of winning such a huge prize.

He said, "Everyone at the table knew I won. At first, I had a delayed reaction. Then, when I realized that I won, I was very excited."

Beard is known in the community for giving back. He dresses up as Santa Claus during the holidays at a local mall, and each holiday, he would take his casino winnings and buy toys to donate to foster children.

He said, "There's an old theory that id I get a piece of the pie, you should get a piece of the pie, too."