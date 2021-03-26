At Least 111 People Died In Texas Winter Storm

At least 111 people died as a result of the storm and related power outages, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5.

The majority of deaths were caused by hypothermia. Other causes were motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.

Among those who lost their lives are a 11-year-old boy who froze in his Houston home, a San Antonio man who fell outside his home on the way to a dialysis appointment, and a man in Abilene who also froze in his home, KSAT reported.

It will take months before the true extent of the devastation caused by the February winter is known. DSHS is updating the number of storm-related deaths as they receive more information from county medical examiners, so the number will likely grow.

Verified Texas Winter Storm Deaths by County

Aransas - 1

Armstrong - 1

Bandera - 1

Bexar - 4

Brazoria - 1

Cass - 1

Clay - 1

Coleman - 2

Collin - 2

Dallas - 3

Ector - 1

Ellis - 2

Fayette - 1

Fort Bend - 3

Freestone - 1

Frio - 1

Galveston - 6

Grayson - 1

Hale - 1

Harris - 31

Henderson - 2

Hill - 2

Hopkins - 1

Hunt - 1

Kaufman - 1

Kendall - 1

Kerr - 1

Lamar - 1

Lavaca - 2

Lee - 1

Leon - 1

Limestone - 1

McLennan - 1

Montgomery - 2

Pecos - 1

Rusk - 1

San Saba - 1

Schleicher - 1

Sutton - 1

Taylor - 6

Travis - 9

Trinity - 1

Uvalde - 1

Webb - 1

Wharton - 1

Wichita - 2

Williamson - 2

