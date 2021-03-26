Carrie Underwood Releases First Gospel Album, 'My Savior'

Carrie Underwood’s new gospel album has arrived!

With her eighth full-length record, My Savior, the American Idol alum marks the release of her very first gospel album. The project, released through Capitol Records Nashville this Friday (March 26), includes 13 songs co-produced by Underwood and her longtime music collaborator David Garcia, who previously co-produced the 38-year-old’s Cry Pretty album.

My Savior sees Underwood covering a range of gospel classics, including previously-released renditions of “Softly and Tenderly,” “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” and “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.”

The new project also marks another “first” for Underwood, who shared her first Christmas album, My Gift, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020. The Christmas LP featured vocal performances with John Legend as well as the “Before He Cheats” superstar’s oldest son, Isaiah.

Speaking with The Tennessean about My Savior, Underwood — who first performed on stage at her Oklahoma church as a toddler — expressed she’s wanted to make a gospel album “since the beginning.”

"I knew it would happen at some point, I just didn't know exactly when," Underwood told the outlet. "Actually, before 'My Gift' was even finished, we had started working on 'My Savior.' I was working on new songs and approving other mixes and stuff like that from 'My Gift.' But it was such a great experience. And it was just the perfect time, I think, to make both of these albums. This is, to me, the stuff that's gonna really outlive me. Music is always growing and changing. There's new styles and new avenues to explore. But I feel like music like this, it always has been, and it always will be."

Listen to a few tracks from Carrie Underwood’s My Savior below.