Demi Lovato Shares Haunting New Song 'Dancing With The Devil': Listen

Demi Lovato has released a haunting, melancholic new track from her upcoming album.

The pop star dropped the soul-baring single, “Dancing with the Devil,” which serves as the title song from her new LP, titled Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over. On the vulnerable song, Lovato gets brutally honest about her struggles with alcohol and addiction, mirroring the personal hurdles the musician has faced and had to overcome in real-life.

“It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine / Not like I wanna do this every night / I've been good, don't I deserve it? / I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it / In my mind, mind,” the 28-year-old sings before belting in the emotionally-charged chorus, “I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil.”