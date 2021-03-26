Demi Lovato Shares Haunting New Song 'Dancing With The Devil': Listen
By Paris Close
March 26, 2021
Demi Lovato has released a haunting, melancholic new track from her upcoming album.
The pop star dropped the soul-baring single, “Dancing with the Devil,” which serves as the title song from her new LP, titled Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over. On the vulnerable song, Lovato gets brutally honest about her struggles with alcohol and addiction, mirroring the personal hurdles the musician has faced and had to overcome in real-life.
“It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine / Not like I wanna do this every night / I've been good, don't I deserve it? / I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it / In my mind, mind,” the 28-year-old sings before belting in the emotionally-charged chorus, “I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil.”
Lovato initially teased the song in the trailers for her harrowing YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which shows Lovato reflecting on the near-fatal overdose she suffered in 2018. The doc project also gives fans a blunt but intimate glimpse at the moments leading up to, before, and after the shocking experience, including hard confessions and revelations about the consequences of the incident.
“Dancing With the Devil” is one of 19 records that will appear on Lovato’s seventh studio album, due out April 2. The LP also includes features by Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, and Sam Fischer.
Photo: Getty Images