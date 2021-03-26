Did You See It? Strange 'Meteors' Seen Flying Across Pacific Northwest Sky

Some think it's a meteor shower, others thought it was a UFO or broken-up space junk. Whatever it was, people were left amazed by the lights streaking across the skies in the Pacific Northwest Thursday night (March 26), GeekWire reported.

The light show happened around 9 p.m., shocking residents and prompting some of them to send photos and videos of the spectacle on social media. While people shared their speculation and awe online, a burning question remains: what was that falling through the skies over Oregon and Washington?

An astronomer has an answer to the mystery behind this celestial moment.