Did You See It? Strange 'Meteors' Seen Flying Across Pacific Northwest Sky
By Zuri Anderson
March 26, 2021
Some think it's a meteor shower, others thought it was a UFO or broken-up space junk. Whatever it was, people were left amazed by the lights streaking across the skies in the Pacific Northwest Thursday night (March 26), GeekWire reported.
The light show happened around 9 p.m., shocking residents and prompting some of them to send photos and videos of the spectacle on social media. While people shared their speculation and awe online, a burning question remains: what was that falling through the skies over Oregon and Washington?
An astronomer has an answer to the mystery behind this celestial moment.
YO OREGON WHAT DID I JUST SEE @KATUNews pic.twitter.com/fgplrWtgha— Ches Allen (@ChesAllenPDX) March 26, 2021
It turns out those falling lights were the burning debris of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage, left over from a launch that took place more than three weeks ago, according to Jonathon McDowell. McDowell is an expert satellite-tracker at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, GeekWire wrote.
“The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now re-entering after 22 days in orbit,” McDowell tweeted.
The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26. pic.twitter.com/FQrBrUoBHh— Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021
Reporters added that those satellites are actually manufactured at SpaceX's facility in Redmond, Washington.
Nonetheless, the event was a magical moment for residents in Seattle, Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest. Here are some great tweets and reactions from Thursday night:
This is what I saw while walking my dog in #seattle https://t.co/Ux1GuOfQVx pic.twitter.com/GomCkl7XmN— Cedric Padilla (@CedSaidZed) March 26, 2021
who had Seattle of all places to reenact Cloverfield on their 2021 bingo card pic.twitter.com/7XLro3q3qq— keith reynolds (@subtleBreaker) March 26, 2021
DID YOU SEE THIS? I have never in my life seen something so incredible. I am in awe. Just happened over Portland about 10 minutes ago. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/L9wLEXBrcW— Genevieve Reaume (@GenevieveReaume) March 26, 2021
#meteor Vancouver, Washington pic.twitter.com/WSWtuf4glW— Adam Liechty (@AdamLiechty) March 26, 2021
Widespread reports of a #meteor or #space junk re-entering the atmosphere in the Pacific Northwest (#WA #OR #Seattle), so checked GOES-West and there *is* an interesting cloud that appeared recently. (upper left of this image) pic.twitter.com/JbSl9BoOgu— AI6YR (@ai6yrham) March 26, 2021
"Elon what's happening," says the confused observer.— Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) March 26, 2021
Little did he know, this was actually the second stage of one of @elonmusk's rockets. 😅 https://t.co/UbCfVbaMd6
March 26, 2021
Yo them are transformers not meteors pic.twitter.com/ZmYUhdQmmZ— Isiah Woods (@16iw1727) March 26, 2021
Photo: Getty Images