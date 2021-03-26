Dolly Parton Reveals Her Ice Cream Flavor For Jeni's Collaboration
By Emily Lee
March 26, 2021
Earlier this month, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream revealed an exciting collaboration with Dolly Parton. The country superstar and the popular ice cream brand teamed up to create a brand new flavor. After days of anticipation, Dolly and Jeni's finally revealed the new flavor—Strawberry Pretzel Pie.
"WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY," Jeni's excitedly wrote on Instagram. "[Dolly Parton] is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together—aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."
Jeni's calls the new flavor a "throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths." Strawberry Pretzel Pie has "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce."
The best part about this delicious collaboration? Proceeds from the purchase of Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream will benefit Imagination Library. For those who haven't heard about Imagination Library, it's a book gifting program led by Parton that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.
Will you be giving Dolly's ice cream flavor a try?
Photo: Getty