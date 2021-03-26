Feedback

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Ice Cream Flavor For Jeni's Collaboration

By Emily Lee

March 26, 2021

Earlier this month, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream revealed an exciting collaboration with Dolly Parton. The country superstar and the popular ice cream brand teamed up to create a brand new flavor. After days of anticipation, Dolly and Jeni's finally revealed the new flavor—Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

"WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY," Jeni's excitedly wrote on Instagram. "[Dolly Parton] is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together—aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."

Jeni's calls the new flavor a "throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths." Strawberry Pretzel Pie has "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce."

The best part about this delicious collaboration? Proceeds from the purchase of Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream will benefit Imagination Library. For those who haven't heard about Imagination Library, it's a book gifting program led by Parton that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

Will you be giving Dolly's ice cream flavor a try?

Photo: Getty

Chat About Dolly Parton Reveals Her Ice Cream Flavor For Jeni's Collaboration

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.