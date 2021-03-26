Dolly Parton Reveals Her Ice Cream Flavor For Jeni's Collaboration

Earlier this month, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream revealed an exciting collaboration with Dolly Parton. The country superstar and the popular ice cream brand teamed up to create a brand new flavor. After days of anticipation, Dolly and Jeni's finally revealed the new flavor—Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

"WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY," Jeni's excitedly wrote on Instagram. "[Dolly Parton] is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together—aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."