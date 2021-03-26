Several Teams Involved In 'Blockbuster' Trades Impacting QB Market

Several teams have agreed to multiple blockbuster trades expected to have "major ramifications" in the NFL offseason and beyond on Friday (March 26.)

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2022 third-round pick -- which San Francisco received as a comp pick for the Jets' hiring of former assistant Robert Saleh -- and first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 draft, sources confirmed on Friday (March 26.)

"The next month of the NFL off-season now has been turned upside down. And the rush for QBs officially is on," Schefter tweeted.