First Indoor Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Set To Open In Mesa Soon

Arizona is opening its first-ever drive-thru vaccination site with a twist. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the new site will be indoors.

A news release from the state department of health explained that this will help combat the inevitable rising temperatures in the coming summer months.

The new vaccination site will be location near Loop 202 and Power Road, and will serve as a replacement for the state-run site that's currently at Gilbert-Chandler Community College.

Anyone that received their first dose of the vaccine on the college campus will get their second-round shots at the new site.

Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement:

"As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently. Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need."