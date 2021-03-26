Feedback

First Indoor Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Set To Open In Mesa Soon

By Ginny Reese

March 26, 2021

Arizona is opening its first-ever drive-thru vaccination site with a twist. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the new site will be indoors.

A news release from the state department of health explained that this will help combat the inevitable rising temperatures in the coming summer months.

The new vaccination site will be location near Loop 202 and Power Road, and will serve as a replacement for the state-run site that's currently at Gilbert-Chandler Community College.

Anyone that received their first dose of the vaccine on the college campus will get their second-round shots at the new site.

Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement:

"As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently. Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need."

The new location site will be held in a 500,000 square-foot facility that can host the administration of around 3,000 to 4,000 vaccines per day.

The new site will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until June 30th. It will open to the public on April 5th.

To register for a state-run vaccine site appointment, click here.

