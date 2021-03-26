GCU's Oscar Frayer Died Just Days After Playing In NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon University basketball's Oscar Frayer died in a car accident on Tuesday, reported ESPN.

The 23-year-old was involved in a car accident in Northern California that killed Frayer's older sister, Andrea Moore, and one other person in the vehicle as well.

Frayer was a senior guard/forward for GCU. He finished the first game of the NCAA tournament last week, where GCU lost to Iowa, with eight points, five assists, three blocks, and a steal.

The school released a a statement that said:

"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots. Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."