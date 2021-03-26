GCU's Oscar Frayer Died Just Days After Playing In NCAA Tournament
By Ginny Reese
March 26, 2021
Grand Canyon University basketball's Oscar Frayer died in a car accident on Tuesday, reported ESPN.
The 23-year-old was involved in a car accident in Northern California that killed Frayer's older sister, Andrea Moore, and one other person in the vehicle as well.
Frayer was a senior guard/forward for GCU. He finished the first game of the NCAA tournament last week, where GCU lost to Iowa, with eight points, five assists, three blocks, and a steal.
The school released a a statement that said:
"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots. Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."
Miss you, O. Fly high, High Flyer. pic.twitter.com/rNd47znpsS— GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) March 26, 2021
GCU's head coach, Bryce Drew, stated:
"We love 'O.' He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in Heaven and that gives is great joy to know we will be together again."
Frayer had graduated from the school, and had received his degree in communications. His commencement ceremony would have been next month.
Photo: Getty Images