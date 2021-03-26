Here's How To Embark On A Drive-Thru 'Jurassic Quest' In St. Louis

It’s time to get up close and personal with dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest, “America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event,” is bringing a drive-thru experience to the St. Louis area.

The online audio-tour quest includes more than 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus a 50-foot Megalodon, Jurassic Quest shared in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 25).

It’s slated for April 9 through April 25 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, at 14141 Riverport Dr. in Maryland Heights.

Those embarking on the quest should plan to buy tickets online ahead of time here. Tickets won’t be available at the gate, according to the Facebook post.