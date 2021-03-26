Here's How To Embark On A Drive-Thru 'Jurassic Quest' In St. Louis
By Kelly Fisher
March 26, 2021
It’s time to get up close and personal with dinosaurs.
Jurassic Quest, “America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event,” is bringing a drive-thru experience to the St. Louis area.
The online audio-tour quest includes more than 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus a 50-foot Megalodon, Jurassic Quest shared in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 25).
It’s slated for April 9 through April 25 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, at 14141 Riverport Dr. in Maryland Heights.
Those embarking on the quest should plan to buy tickets online ahead of time here. Tickets won’t be available at the gate, according to the Facebook post.
Jurassic Quest “spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life,” collaborating with paleontologists to bring the true-to-size animatronic to make the experience as accurate as possible.
More than 96 multi-day events have spanned 34 states and Canada, Jurassic Quest noted.
Jurassic Quest also says it’s following COVID-19 guidelines so guests can safely enjoy the experience, even during the pandemic:
“Guests stay in their cars throughout the tour with limited contact, if any, with staff who wear masks, social distance, and follow all state and local guidelines regarding health and safety. To further ensure the safety of patrons and staff, all equipment and workstations undergo regular sanitization throughout the show.”
Get tickets here.
