Inventors Create Nose-Only Mask To Wear While Eating

A team of researchers invented a new mask that allows you to keep your nose covered while you eat. The new mask was revealed in a short video by Reuters, in which two people wearing regular masks sit down for an outdoor meal together.

The two people then remove their regular masks, revealing a smaller face mask that covers only their noses, allowing them to eat and drink without issue.

According to the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico, the researchers, led by Dr. Gustavo Acosta Altamirano, tested various materials to find the best fabric to prevent the spread of aerosols that may contain the coronavirus.

The masks can also be used in other settings where it is impossible to maintain social distancing.

"In this way, it will be possible to have greater protection, especially when it is difficult to maintain a healthy distance (in restaurants, long-term flights, or dental appointments)," Altamirano said in a statement.

The researchers are in talks with a company to mass-produce the masks in the future. It is unclear when the new masks will be available to the public.

Photo: Getty Images