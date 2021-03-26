It's Official! H-E-B Will Open 2 Stores In DFW

H-E-B is as beloved by Texans as Whataburger and Blue Blue, and now, it's finally coming to DFW.

The San Antonio-based chain will open two stores: one in Frisco at Legacy Drive and Main Street and one in Plano at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Both locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Currently, the closest H-E-B is in Waxahachie, but the brand has always had a presence in DFW. It owns and operates Central Market.

“We hear people ask all the time when are we bringing H-E-B to the market. That recognition makes us proud, but there are many in DFW who don’t know us. There are a lot of new residents in Plano and Frisco. And we will work hard to earn their respect and their business," President of Central Market Stephen Butt told the Dallas Morning News.

H-E-B has had its eye on the DFW metroplex for decades and has been buying land in North Texas for 20 years.

The chain didn't say if it had more H-E-B locations planned for the area. It still plans to open Central Market stores in Uptown Dallas and Oak Cliff in the near future.

