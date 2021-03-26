Feedback

It's Official! H-E-B Will Open 2 Stores In DFW

By Anna Gallegos

March 26, 2021

H-E-B is as beloved by Texans as Whataburger and Blue Blue, and now, it's finally coming to DFW.

The San Antonio-based chain will open two stores: one in Frisco at Legacy Drive and Main Street and one in Plano at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Both locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Currently, the closest H-E-B is in Waxahachie, but the brand has always had a presence in DFW. It owns and operates Central Market.

“We hear people ask all the time when are we bringing H-E-B to the market. That recognition makes us proud, but there are many in DFW who don’t know us. There are a lot of new residents in Plano and Frisco. And we will work hard to earn their respect and their business," President of Central Market Stephen Butt told the Dallas Morning News.

H-E-B has had its eye on the DFW metroplex for decades and has been buying land in North Texas for 20 years.

The chain didn't say if it had more H-E-B locations planned for the area. It still plans to open Central Market stores in Uptown Dallas and Oak Cliff in the near future.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About It's Official! H-E-B Will Open 2 Stores In DFW

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.