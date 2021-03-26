Lewis Capaldi Postpones All Shows Until 2022 To Focus On New Album

Lewis Capaldi is pushing back all of his live shows to focus on writing and recording his sophomore album.

On Friday (March 26), the singer/songwriter, 24, took to social media to break the news in a lengthy statement. "Hello everyone, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. It’s been a while, hope you’re all staying safe!" Capaldi kicked off the note, adding how "class it is" to see 2021 looking up after "an absolutely horrible year."

Capaldi went on to admit that he's been "writing loads of tunes," but the amount of time that it is taking him to focus on the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, has forced him to make the big decision.

"I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was," he continued. “Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album."

"For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you," he wrote.