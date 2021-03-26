Maddie & Tae Get Sassy On Lively New Single 'Woman You Got'
By Regina Star
March 26, 2021
Maddie & Tae are back with a new single!
On Friday (March 26), the country-singing duo dropped “Woman You Got,” a mid-tempo ditty about the messiness that often comes with unconditional love in a relationship. The track, produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, also embraces another side of femininity, as the pair sing, "I talk smack, I make messes / I win bread, I'm kinda selfish."
“You say you love me I know you love me / Love that you love me baby / I know you know me but if I know me / I'm gonna drive you crazy / The thing about me is I'm always getting better / And the truth is boy it might take forever but / When it comes to loving you I'm never gonna stop / And that's the kind of woman you got," the songstresses sing on the sassy chorus on the lively production.
“We thought it was about time to put a sassy new song out into the world 💃 So excited to say… ‘Woman You Got’ is out NOW! Hope you love it 💕” Maddie & Tae wrote on Instagram to announce the first single from their upcoming full-length project.
This new offering from the country twosome marks their first single release of the new year, signaling the group’s next music era after putting out last year’s concept album, The Way It Feels. The 2020 project included the singles “Die from a Broken Heart” and “Friends Don’t.”
Listen to Maddie & Tae’s new song “Woman You Got” above.
Photo: Getty Images