Feedback

Maddie & Tae Get Sassy On Lively New Single 'Woman You Got'

By Regina Star

March 26, 2021

Maddie & Tae are back with a new single!

On Friday (March 26), the country-singing duo dropped “Woman You Got,” a mid-tempo ditty about the messiness that often comes with unconditional love in a relationship. The track, produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, also embraces another side of femininity, as the pair sing, "I talk smack, I make messes / I win bread, I'm kinda selfish."

“You say you love me I know you love me / Love that you love me baby / I know you know me but if I know me / I'm gonna drive you crazy / The thing about me is I'm always getting better / And the truth is boy it might take forever but / When it comes to loving you I'm never gonna stop / And that's the kind of woman you got," the songstresses sing on the sassy chorus on the lively production.

“We thought it was about time to put a sassy new song out into the world 💃 So excited to say… ‘Woman You Got’ is out NOW! Hope you love it 💕” Maddie & Tae wrote on Instagram to announce the first single from their upcoming full-length project.

This new offering from the country twosome marks their first single release of the new year, signaling the group’s next music era after putting out last year’s concept album, The Way It Feels. The 2020 project included the singles “Die from a Broken Heart” and “Friends Don’t.”

Listen to Maddie & Tae’s new song “Woman You Got” above.

Photo: Getty Images

Maddie & Tae

Chat About Maddie & Tae Get Sassy On Lively New Single 'Woman You Got'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.