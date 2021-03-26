Maddie & Tae Get Sassy On Lively New Single 'Woman You Got'

Maddie & Tae are back with a new single!

On Friday (March 26), the country-singing duo dropped “Woman You Got,” a mid-tempo ditty about the messiness that often comes with unconditional love in a relationship. The track, produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, also embraces another side of femininity, as the pair sing, "I talk smack, I make messes / I win bread, I'm kinda selfish."

“You say you love me I know you love me / Love that you love me baby / I know you know me but if I know me / I'm gonna drive you crazy / The thing about me is I'm always getting better / And the truth is boy it might take forever but / When it comes to loving you I'm never gonna stop / And that's the kind of woman you got," the songstresses sing on the sassy chorus on the lively production.