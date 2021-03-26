Feedback

Miley Cyrus To Perform At Final Four In Indianapolis

By Anna Gallegos

March 26, 2021

Miley Cyrus will perform at this year's Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3.

It's part of her Tribute to Frontline Heroes, which is a “celebration of frontline workers and their continued service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The NCAA is inviting workers from from Indiana University Health to attend the performance in person.

She similarly held a show for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited by the NFL at the Super Bowl. The concert included guest appearances by Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

This time Cyrus will perform during the Capital One Tournament Central show airing on CBS in between the first and second National Semifinal games at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans can also see the performance on the Final Four app.

Her latest album Plastic Hearts dropped in November and debuted atop Billboard’s Rock Albums chart. She recently signed a deal with Columbia Records.

Photo: Getty Images

