Milwaukee Singer Grace Weber Releases New Single With Chance The Rapper
By Kelly Fisher
March 26, 2021
Grace Weber teamed up with Chance The Rapper for her latest single “Thru The Fire,” released Friday (March 26).
The soulful powerhouse singer, a Milwaukee native who’s since relocated to Los Angeles, dished about her latest project with the hip-hop artist.
Weber told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that she’s worked with Chance The Rapper before, on “All We Got.” That’s when “Chance…agreed to do a swap,” and everything fell into place on “Thru The Fire.”
"Watching him in the control room craft the verse, it was a really amazing experience, a goosebumps moment," Weber told the Journal-Sentinel. "It was so cool seeing Chance put his all into this."
She also explained to the Journal-Sentinel that she knew her song would “be about resilience,” she said. “This is the comeback song, about rising through the ashes.”
Chance The Rapper holds Weber in high regard, according to video clip from a studio interview that Weber shared on social media earlier this week, when she teased her newest single: “Both music and otherwise, she’s the best,” Chance The Rapper said of Weber.
The support continued Friday, after the single officially released.
Chance The Rapper tweeted: “WE NEED MORE GRACE!!”
thank YOU chance!!! yes to more collabs 😍🔥🧡. you’re the best 🙏 https://t.co/4mG1HUIxSb— Grace Weber (@graceweber) March 26, 2021
On Weber’s part, that sounds likely.
She even hinted at teaming up again, tweeting “yes to more collabs” in the future.
Listen to “Thru The Fire” here:
Photos: Getty Images