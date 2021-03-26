Feedback

Milwaukee Singer Grace Weber Releases New Single With Chance The Rapper

By Kelly Fisher

March 26, 2021

Grace Weber teamed up with Chance The Rapper for her latest single “Thru The Fire,” released Friday (March 26).

The soulful powerhouse singer, a Milwaukee native who’s since relocated to Los Angeles, dished about her latest project with the hip-hop artist.

Weber told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that she’s worked with Chance The Rapper before, on “All We Got.” That’s when “Chance…agreed to do a swap,” and everything fell into place on “Thru The Fire.”

"Watching him in the control room craft the verse, it was a really amazing experience, a goosebumps moment," Weber told the Journal-Sentinel. "It was so cool seeing Chance put his all into this."

She also explained to the Journal-Sentinel that she knew her song would “be about resilience,” she said. “This is the comeback song, about rising through the ashes.”

Chance The Rapper holds Weber in high regard, according to video clip from a studio interview that Weber shared on social media earlier this week, when she teased her newest single: “Both music and otherwise, she’s the best,” Chance The Rapper said of Weber.

The support continued Friday, after the single officially released.

Chance The Rapper tweeted: “WE NEED MORE GRACE!!”

On Weber’s part, that sounds likely.

She even hinted at teaming up again, tweeting “yes to more collabs” in the future.

Listen to “Thru The Fire” here:

Photos: Getty Images

Chat About Milwaukee Singer Grace Weber Releases New Single With Chance The Rapper

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.