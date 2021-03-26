Milwaukee Singer Grace Weber Releases New Single With Chance The Rapper

Grace Weber teamed up with Chance The Rapper for her latest single “Thru The Fire,” released Friday (March 26).

The soulful powerhouse singer, a Milwaukee native who’s since relocated to Los Angeles, dished about her latest project with the hip-hop artist.

Weber told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that she’s worked with Chance The Rapper before, on “All We Got.” That’s when “Chance…agreed to do a swap,” and everything fell into place on “Thru The Fire.”

"Watching him in the control room craft the verse, it was a really amazing experience, a goosebumps moment," Weber told the Journal-Sentinel. "It was so cool seeing Chance put his all into this."