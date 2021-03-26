During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they privately exchanged wedding vows ahead of their public, royal wedding.

"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan told Oprah. "We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury."

On Monday (March 22), however, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry clarified that the couple's first ceremony wasn't actually legal. The spokesperson told Today that Harry and Meghan "privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19."

