Royal Recap: Prince Harry Has Lands Two New Jobs, Royal Home Birth & More
By Emily Lee
March 26, 2021
If you missed any of the major royal stories from this past week, including Queen Elizabeth's tenth great-grandchild being born in a bathroom, here are the biggest headlines from this past week in one place. A quick scroll will have you all caught up on everything coming out of Buckingham Palace.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Clarify Their Secret Wedding Ceremony Wasn't Legal
During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they privately exchanged wedding vows ahead of their public, royal wedding.
"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan told Oprah. "We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury."
On Monday (March 22), however, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry clarified that the couple's first ceremony wasn't actually legal. The spokesperson told Today that Harry and Meghan "privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19."
Prince Harry Lands New Job As A Silicon Valley Tech Executive
On Tuesday (March 23), news broke that the Duke of Sussex joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer. The app's website lists Harry as an integral member of its leadership team, describing the former royal as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."
BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients, according to a report from CNN Business. Those familiar with Prince Harry's advocacy work will recall mental health awareness has long been important to him.
"What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company's mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years," Harry said about his decision to work with BetterUp. "I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective."
The Wall Street Journal reports Harry will have input into product strategy, as well as the company's charitable contributions. He will also continue to advocate for mental health awareness on behalf of BetterUp. It's unclear how much the prince will be making his new role.
Prince Harry Takes On A Second High Profile Job In As Many Days
Just one day after announcing his new role at BetterUp, Prince Harry revealed he's also joining the Aspen Institute in an official capacity. The former working royal will be one of 15 commissioners join the not-for-profit’s new initiative, which “will consist of a six-month study into the ‘modern-day crisis’ of mis- and disinformation in America.” As fans of Prince Harry will know, fighting online bully and misinformation is a cause close to his heart.
According to the Aspen Institute, Harry's role with them will be on a part-time basis. In addition to his new role as chief impact officer at the mental health app BetterUp, Harry also launched two production companies—Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions—with Meghan Markle.
Lifetime Announces Plans For A Movie All About 'Megxit'
On Thursday (March 25), Lifetime announced its third movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is currently in the works. This one will tackle the Sussexes' historic decision to step away from royal life.
Lifetime's third entry into its Sussex cannon will be titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. The film will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son, Archie,” Lifetime revealed in a press release.
“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” the press released continued. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from the royal ties."
Kristen Stewart Looks Just Like Princess Diana In New Image From 'Spencer'
Kristen Stewart is set to portray Princess Diana in the highly anticipated biopic Spencer. On Thursday (March 25), a new image of Stewart in the role was released on Twitter. The actress and the late royal look strikingly similar.
"That sapphire. Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. Coming this fall," the production company's tweet reads. In the photo, Stewart can be seen rocking a replica of the iconic blue sapphire engagement ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton, and one of Princess Diana's signature styles.
Princess Eugenie Shared Two New Photos Of Baby August
Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 24) to share two new photos of her newborn son. The 31-year-old royal welcomed her baby boy, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank in early February.
In her post, Princess Eugenie thanked her followers for sending her birthday wishes with the adorable shots of August. In the first of the two photos, the British princess can be seen holding August while her husband gazes at them adoringly. In the second, August is snuggling into his dad's shoulder.
"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," Princess Eugenie captioned the shot. "I got the best present I could ask for!!"
Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Baby Boy In Her Bathroom
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, welcomed her third child with husband Mike Tindall on Sunday (March 21). The baby boy, named Lucas Philip Tindall, joins the couple's two daughters, 7-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena. Lucas is the Queen's 10th great-grandchild.
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow," the Palace said in a statement following the birth.
Mike revealed his son arrived in dramatic fashion, as well. Without enough time to get the hospital before his arrival, Zara gave birth on the floor of their bathroom. Mike said his wife, the daughter of Princess Anne, "was a warrior as always."
Photo: Getty/Neon