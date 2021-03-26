Feedback

Suspect Dead After Home Depot Shooting That Injured Cop, Security Guard

By Kelly Fisher

March 26, 2021

One official is still in serious condition Friday morning (March 26) after suffering a gunshot wound during an incident at a Home Depot.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday (March 25) at the Brighton Park home improvement store, involving an alleged shoplifter. A Chicago Police Department officer sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder during a foot chase pursuing the suspect, and returned home later Thursday evening, ABC 7 Chicago reported Friday morning. Fellow officers saluted him as he left Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said on Twitter:

“Tested, but never broken. I was proud to stand alongside dozens of fellow #ChicagoPolice officers to salute our wounded brother in blue as he left the hospital tonight. Our brave men & women will never shy away from the oath they took in service to our great city.”

A security guard who as also shot, however, is still in serious condition, according to the station. Police said in a statement that the guard was shot in the head. Chicago Fire Spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed the guard was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was killed in a shootout with officers.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Suspect Dead After Home Depot Shooting That Injured Cop, Security Guard

