Suspect Dead After Home Depot Shooting That Injured Cop, Security Guard

One official is still in serious condition Friday morning (March 26) after suffering a gunshot wound during an incident at a Home Depot.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday (March 25) at the Brighton Park home improvement store, involving an alleged shoplifter. A Chicago Police Department officer sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder during a foot chase pursuing the suspect, and returned home later Thursday evening, ABC 7 Chicago reported Friday morning. Fellow officers saluted him as he left Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said on Twitter:

“Tested, but never broken. I was proud to stand alongside dozens of fellow #ChicagoPolice officers to salute our wounded brother in blue as he left the hospital tonight. Our brave men & women will never shy away from the oath they took in service to our great city.”