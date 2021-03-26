Feedback

Teens Said Tesla Was On Autopilot When It Crashed Into Sheriff's Cruiser

By Zuri Anderson

March 26, 2021

Two teenagers claimed the Tesla they were riding in was on autopilot when it crashed into a sheriff's cruiser in Florida, according to WKMG.

A Flagler County deputy spotted a white 2018 Tesla driving on the wrong side of the road after it left the Wawa gas station at State Road 100 in Palm Coast, the sheriff's office said. The car stopped and then backed into a deputy's patrol vehicle, officials said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and reporters said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were in the Tesla. One was sitting in the front passenger seat and the other was in the backseat when the deputy approached the car, according to FCSO. The teens reportedly told the deputy they were traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to visit one of their fathers.

Juvenile Driver Claims ‘𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫’ 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐂𝐒𝐎 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 - 𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬...

Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 25, 2021

When asked who was driving, they claimed the Tesla was driving itself on autopilot when the crashed happened, deputies said. Authorities later determined one of the teens was operating the car before it was put into autopilot, causing the crash.

Deputies said the parents of the teens were called, and the driver's mother said she didn't know her daughter left the state.

No one was hurt, but the car sustained $300 in damage, authorities wrote. The teen driver was issued a citation for driving without a license.

“These kids are very lucky that no one was hurt and their actions didn’t have more serious consequences,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It doesn’t matter if you are driving a smart car, driving without a license is still against the law. I hope these kids have learned a valuable lesson and I am grateful that no one was hurt and only minimal damage occurred to their vehicle.”

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Teens Said Tesla Was On Autopilot When It Crashed Into Sheriff's Cruiser

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.