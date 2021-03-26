Teens Said Tesla Was On Autopilot When It Crashed Into Sheriff's Cruiser

Two teenagers claimed the Tesla they were riding in was on autopilot when it crashed into a sheriff's cruiser in Florida, according to WKMG.

A Flagler County deputy spotted a white 2018 Tesla driving on the wrong side of the road after it left the Wawa gas station at State Road 100 in Palm Coast, the sheriff's office said. The car stopped and then backed into a deputy's patrol vehicle, officials said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and reporters said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were in the Tesla. One was sitting in the front passenger seat and the other was in the backseat when the deputy approached the car, according to FCSO. The teens reportedly told the deputy they were traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to visit one of their fathers.