These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Florida

As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.

Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Florida. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Sunshine State:

Spanishtown – a neighborhood in Tampa

Harbour Island – a neighborhood in Tampa

Historic Hyde Park – a neighborhood in Tampa

Palma Ceia West – a neighborhood in Tampa

Park Lake/Highland – a neighborhood in Orlando

Thornton Park – a neighborhood in Orlando

Downtown – a neighborhood in Orlando

Davis Island – a neighborhood in Tampa

Carver City/Lincoln Gardens – a neighborhood in Tampa

Delaney Park – a neighborhood in Orlando

Audobon Park – a neighborhood in Orlando

Courier City/Oscawana – a neighborhood in Tampa

Beach Park – a neighborhood in Tampa

Bayshore Gardens – a neighborhood in Tampa

Palma Ceia – a neighborhood in Tampa

Uptown – a neighborhood in Orlando

Rowena Gardens – a neighborhood in Orlando

Hyde Park – a neighborhood in Tampa

Channel District – a neighborhood in Tampa

Coytown – a neighborhood in Orlando

Virginia Park – a neighborhood in Tampa

Culbreath – a neighborhood in Tampa

Lake Davis/Greenwood – a neighborhood in Orlando

Brickell – a neighborhood in Miami

Lawsona/Ferk Creek – a neighborhood in Orlando

Photo: Getty Images