These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Florida
By Zuri Anderson, Kelly Fisher
March 26, 2021
As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.
Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Florida. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Sunshine State:
- Spanishtown – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Harbour Island – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Historic Hyde Park – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Palma Ceia West – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Park Lake/Highland – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Thornton Park – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Downtown – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Davis Island – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Carver City/Lincoln Gardens – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Delaney Park – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Audobon Park – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Courier City/Oscawana – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Beach Park – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Bayshore Gardens – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Palma Ceia – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Uptown – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Rowena Gardens – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Hyde Park – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Channel District – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Coytown – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Virginia Park – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Culbreath – a neighborhood in Tampa
- Lake Davis/Greenwood – a neighborhood in Orlando
- Brickell – a neighborhood in Miami
- Lawsona/Ferk Creek – a neighborhood in Orlando
Photo: Getty Images