These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In South Carolina

South Carolina is a beautiful, diverse coastal state that millions of people love to call home, and with the current trends showing more people moving in, that number will only continue to grow. From Greenville to Charleston, there are plenty of towns to settle into; but which one is the best?

A new report by Niche compiled 2021's best places to live in South Carolina, using data to rank the best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

So which neighborhood topped the list? Forest Acres, a suburb of Columbia, ranked number 1 with high marks in public schools, housing, and diversity, receiving an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Palmetto State:

Forest Acres, suburb of Columbia Tega Cay, near the South/North Carolina border Riverview, near the South/North Carolina border Fort Mill, near the South/North Carolina border Five Forks, about 13 miles east of Greenville Irmo, suburb of Columbia Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston Lexington, suburb of Columbia Clemson, 30 miles west of Greenville Lake Wylie, near the South/North Carolina border Reidville, outside of Greenville Powdersville, outside of Greenville Sullivan's Island, outside of Charleston Seven Oaks, suburb of Columbia India Hook, near the South/North Carolina border Wade Hampton, outside of Greenville Greenville, northwestern South Carolina Blythewood, suburb of Columbia Isle of Palms, suburb of Charleston Taylors, outside of Greenville Simpsonville, outside of Greenville James Island, suburb of Charleston Mauldin, outside of Greenville Cayce, suburb of Columbia Charleston, along the coast

Photo: Getty Images