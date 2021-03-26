Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

March 26, 2021

South Carolina is a beautiful, diverse coastal state that millions of people love to call home, and with the current trends showing more people moving in, that number will only continue to grow. From Greenville to Charleston, there are plenty of towns to settle into; but which one is the best?

A new report by Niche compiled 2021's best places to live in South Carolina, using data to rank the best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

So which neighborhood topped the list? Forest Acres, a suburb of Columbia, ranked number 1 with high marks in public schools, housing, and diversity, receiving an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Palmetto State:

  1. Forest Acres, suburb of Columbia
  2. Tega Cay, near the South/North Carolina border
  3. Riverview, near the South/North Carolina border
  4. Fort Mill, near the South/North Carolina border
  5. Five Forks, about 13 miles east of Greenville
  6. Irmo, suburb of Columbia
  7. Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston
  8. Lexington, suburb of Columbia
  9. Clemson, 30 miles west of Greenville
  10. Lake Wylie, near the South/North Carolina border
  11. Reidville, outside of Greenville
  12. Powdersville, outside of Greenville
  13. Sullivan's Island, outside of Charleston
  14. Seven Oaks, suburb of Columbia
  15. India Hook, near the South/North Carolina border
  16. Wade Hampton, outside of Greenville
  17. Greenville, northwestern South Carolina
  18. Blythewood, suburb of Columbia
  19. Isle of Palms, suburb of Charleston
  20. Taylors, outside of Greenville
  21. Simpsonville, outside of Greenville
  22. James Island, suburb of Charleston
  23. Mauldin, outside of Greenville
  24. Cayce, suburb of Columbia
  25. Charleston, along the coast

Photo: Getty Images

