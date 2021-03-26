These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
March 26, 2021
South Carolina is a beautiful, diverse coastal state that millions of people love to call home, and with the current trends showing more people moving in, that number will only continue to grow. From Greenville to Charleston, there are plenty of towns to settle into; but which one is the best?
A new report by Niche compiled 2021's best places to live in South Carolina, using data to rank the best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.
So which neighborhood topped the list? Forest Acres, a suburb of Columbia, ranked number 1 with high marks in public schools, housing, and diversity, receiving an overall grade of A+.
Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Palmetto State:
- Forest Acres, suburb of Columbia
- Tega Cay, near the South/North Carolina border
- Riverview, near the South/North Carolina border
- Fort Mill, near the South/North Carolina border
- Five Forks, about 13 miles east of Greenville
- Irmo, suburb of Columbia
- Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston
- Lexington, suburb of Columbia
- Clemson, 30 miles west of Greenville
- Lake Wylie, near the South/North Carolina border
- Reidville, outside of Greenville
- Powdersville, outside of Greenville
- Sullivan's Island, outside of Charleston
- Seven Oaks, suburb of Columbia
- India Hook, near the South/North Carolina border
- Wade Hampton, outside of Greenville
- Greenville, northwestern South Carolina
- Blythewood, suburb of Columbia
- Isle of Palms, suburb of Charleston
- Taylors, outside of Greenville
- Simpsonville, outside of Greenville
- James Island, suburb of Charleston
- Mauldin, outside of Greenville
- Cayce, suburb of Columbia
- Charleston, along the coast
Photo: Getty Images