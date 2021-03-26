Feedback

Three College Students Cited For Stealing Rare Pine Tree

By Bill Galluccio

March 26, 2021

After four months, authorities in Wisconsin have solved the case of a stolen pine tree. Last November, a rare 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree near the University of Wisconsin Arboretum was cut down in the middle of the night. The culprits also cut off a 12-foot-long section from a Compact White Fir tree and left it behind. Authorities estimated they caused $13,000 in damages.

Authorities determined that the tree was stolen by three 19-year-old university students who were pledging the former Chi Phi fraternity, which was lost its status as an official student organization in 2015 over allegations of hazing. They said the three students, identified as Cameron KrahnCody Knepprath, and Joshua Michels, purchased a chainsaw and rented a U-Haul truck which they used to cart away the tree, which was planted in 1988.

When the students realized the outcry their theft caused, they destroyed the rare tree and dumped it outside city limits.

The three men were each given a misdemeanor citation for removing the tree and will have to pay a $200 fine. The University of Wisconsin has not said if the students will face punishment for stealing the beloved tree.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Three College Students Cited For Stealing Rare Pine Tree

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.