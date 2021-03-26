Three Dallas Schools Renamed To Remove References To Confederate Soldiers

The Dallas Independent School District's board of trustees voted on Thursday to renamed three schools because they referenced Confederate figures.

"I couldn't be more proud of the students to do their diligence, learn their history, look at other options," said Dallas ISD Board President Justin Henry.

The new school names were researched and first approved by their respective school community, FOX 4 reported.

John Ireland Elementary will become Sylvia Mendez Crew Leadership Academy. John Ireland was a former Texas governor who served in the Confederate army, while Sylvia Mendez is a Latina civil rights activist whose 1946 case Mendez vs. Westminister challenged school segregation.

Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard will become Jesús Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard. Sidney Lanier also fought for the Confederate army, but is better known as a poet. Jesus Moroles was a national award winning sculptor who attended Lanier as a child.

John H. Reagan Elementary will become Bishop Arts STEAM Academy. John H. Reagan was a Congressman who left the House of Representatives when Texas seceded to fight for the Confederacy.

Parents told FOX 4 they were pleased by the board's decision to rename the schools.

"I’m happy about it. It’s a change we needed," said parent Alyssa Wood.

Dallas ISD started removing the names of Confederate figures in 2018, beginning with campuses named after Stonewall Jackson, William L. Cabell, Albert Sidney Johnston and Robert E. Lee, the Dallas Morning News reported.

