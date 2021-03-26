VIDEO: Bride Hip Checks Grandmother At Wedding, Sends Her To The Ground

Feldman stated, "I sent my grandmother into next week. I would never use those words but there's really no other way. I hip checked her and I sent her into next week."

Thankfully, Nunna was okay. Ashlee spoke to her grandmother on air to get her side of things. Nunna explained, "It happened quickly. My frame of reference for dancing is American Bandstand, in the '50s. We didn’t do ‘the bump.’ So, I wasn’t ready for that. Then, all of a sudden, there’s this bump and I’m like, ‘Oh, dear God, I’m falling.’ I knew I was going to hit the floor and there was no way to stop it. Then, you know what? All I could think was ‘I can’t be the person to spoil this beautiful, fairytale wedding.’”

As for her injuries, Nunna said, "Nothing hurt so I scrambled up and, of course, everybody was like, 'Are you hurt?’ No. I wasn’t hurt. Even the next day, I thought, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna be sore.’ Nope.”

Nunna thinks her visits to the gym helped her handle the fall, adding, "There's an 83-year-old gym rat and that's what saved me. I'm in really good shape for 83 years old."