VIDEO: Drone Footage Shows Utter Destruction In One Georgia Town

At least six people were killed after a series of severe thunderstorms spawned nearly two dozen tornadoes across Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

Officials said that five people were killed in Alabama, including three people from the same family. One person was reported dead in Coweta County, Georgia, where a tornado caused "catastrophic" damage that ripped roofs off homes, knocked down trees and powerlines, and left debris strewn across the roads.

One of the last tornadoes from the storms caused extensive damage to the town of Newnan, Georgia, just after midnight. Drone video recorded after the storm showed the devastation the tornado caused.

"This stuff is unbelievable. I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma. I think you're going to see that same kind of damage here," Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson told CNN.