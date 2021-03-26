Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Poke Fun At His One-Man Band In New Music Video
By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
March 26, 2021
Wolfgang Van Halen released the third and fourth singles from his forthcoming debut Mammoth WVH solo album.
The new tracks are the latest testament to Wolfgang's impressive musical palette, exploring both his affinity for concise pop/rock balladry on "Think It Over" and hard-hitting heavy riff rock on "Don't Back Down."
But as Wolfgang's longtime followers know, the former Van Halen bassist also has a great sense of humor. He pokes fun at his one-man band approach (and makes his acting debut) in the music video for "Don't Back Down," starring as all four members of his band, as well as the song's producer and engineer. It's a pretty tough day at the office for Mammoth WVH.
Check out the "Don't Back Down" video via the player above!
Listen to "Think It Over" below.
Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Wolfgang explained that he wanted to give people a clearer idea of the sonic ground the album covers by releasing two songs on the same day.
"Everyone's stuck at home, so why not more music?" he reasoned. "And also to show two different sides of our sound. We got that with 'Distance' and 'You're to Blame' before. And now you're gonna hear that with 'Don't Back Down' and 'Think It Over,' kind of opposite sides of the spectrum."
Mammoth WVH is available everywhere on June 11 via EX1 Records/Explorer 1 Music Group. You can pre-order the album, buy or stream the singles here.
Fans who preorder the album digitally will instantly receive a download of the hit single "Distance," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard rock chart back in November.
Photo: Travis Shinn