Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Poke Fun At His One-Man Band In New Music Video

Wolfgang Van Halen released the third and fourth singles from his forthcoming debut Mammoth WVH solo album.

The new tracks are the latest testament to Wolfgang's impressive musical palette, exploring both his affinity for concise pop/rock balladry on "Think It Over" and hard-hitting heavy riff rock on "Don't Back Down."

But as Wolfgang's longtime followers know, the former Van Halen bassist also has a great sense of humor. He pokes fun at his one-man band approach (and makes his acting debut) in the music video for "Don't Back Down," starring as all four members of his band, as well as the song's producer and engineer. It's a pretty tough day at the office for Mammoth WVH.

Check out the "Don't Back Down" video via the player above!

Listen to "Think It Over" below.