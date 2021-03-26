Wisconsin Approves To-Go Wine, Cocktails Starting This Weekend

Wisconsin restaurants and bars just got state approval to begin selling cocktails to-go, joining more than 30 other states to adopt similar laws.

Selling cocktails to-go has particularly ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants and bars have been forced to close or limit capacity.

On Friday (March 26), about a year into the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers made Wisconsin the next state to get on board with the growing trend. He signed the bill into law, and it’ll take effect after it’s published on Sunday (March 28), according to the Associated Press.

It’ll allow bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and wine in sealed containers with pickup orders (not for delivery), the Associated Press explained. It garnered bipartisan support.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state could be on track to reach its herd immunity goal by July.

“Wouldn’t that be a wonderful 4th of July celebration, to hit 80% community immunity in the state of Wisconsin?” said Willems Van Dijk.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed more than 574,000 total confirmed cases as of Friday, the latest data available. More than 3,277,000 people have been tested. More than 6,700 cases remain active, state data show.

