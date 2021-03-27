Emma Stone Gives Birth To Her First Child
By Paris Close
March 27, 2021
Emma Stone is a new mom!
The La La Land actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child this week, TMZ has learned.
According to the celebrity gossip outlet, which broke the news on Friday (March 26), the Oscar winner, 32, gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles. At this time, though, the gender of the couple’s child has yet to be revealed.
As we previously reported, Stone was first photographed while taking a walk in LA — burgeoning baby bump on full display — back in January, around the same time fans first learned about her pregnancy.
While neither the Saturday Night Live writer, 35, nor Stone had spoken openly about their pregnancy at the time, sources close to the situation did comment on the couple's exciting news.
“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”
McCary and the Zombieland star’s first child comes months after the couple secretly tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in September 2020, less than a year after announcing their engagement in December 2019. Prior to getting married, the pair had been dating since October 2017.
Congratulations, Emma and Dave!
Photo: Getty Images