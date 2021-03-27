Emma Stone Gives Birth To Her First Child

Emma Stone is a new mom!

The La La Land actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child this week, TMZ has learned.

According to the celebrity gossip outlet, which broke the news on Friday (March 26), the Oscar winner, 32, gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles. At this time, though, the gender of the couple’s child has yet to be revealed.

As we previously reported, Stone was first photographed while taking a walk in LA — burgeoning baby bump on full display — back in January, around the same time fans first learned about her pregnancy.