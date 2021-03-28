Emergency Room Nurse Punched By Woman Injured In Crash

An Ohio woman is behind bars after she attacked a nurse in the emergency room. Police said that Carrie Jenson, 46, was driving under the influence when she was injured in a car accident.

Jenson was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Officials did not say if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

While in the emergency room, Jenson started to fight with staff members trying to treat her injuries. She allegedly bit somebody on the wrist and then shoved and punched a nurse in the face. The nurse suffered a broken nose in the attack.

After Jenson was treated for her injuries, she was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault and simple assault. She is also facing charges of driving under the influence for causing the accident that landed her in the hospital. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

Jensen was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2014. In that incident, she was pulled over after running a red light and had a BAC of .176%, more than double the legal limit of .08%.

