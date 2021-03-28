Eric Church Releases Rebellious New Single 'Break It Kind Of Guy'

Eric Church has returned with a hell-raising new single from his upcoming album.

This week, the country crooner unveiled the song “Break It Kind of Guy,” a loud and proud jam that sees Church tapping into his dangerous side. Blending country and rock rhythms, the uptempo record depicts Church as a bad boy looking to wreak havoc in his wake.

“Hold up on rollin’ up the streets in this town / I got a bucket full of paint left and match to burn it down / When it comes to raisin’ hell ‘bout to take y'all to school / Ain't big on all your laws and don't care about your rules,” Church sings on the ego-driven track joined by longtime backup vocalist Joanna Cotten, before boasting in the chorus, “Yeah, I tell my eagle where to fly / If it’s not broke, I’m a break it kind of guy.”

“Break It Kind of Guy” is the latest offering to arrive from Church’s upcoming triple album, Heart & Soul, which will be released in three parts. The Heart edition of the 24-song LP will land on April 16; the ampersand album dropping on vinyl to members of Church’s fan club; and lastly, culminating with Soul set for an April 23 release.

According to Rolling Stone, the entirety of Heart & Soul was written in a 28-day session at Church’s cabin in his native North Carolina. Speaking about his new single, the 43-year-old said he’d come up with the notion for “Break It Kind of Guy” with Luke Dick and Casey Beathard.

“Luke was talking about how refreshing it was and how creative he felt in that setting, and then he said, ‘I’m so surprised you would do it this way because normally people are like ‘if it’s not broke’ – and when he said that, I went ‘you break it,’” Church explained in a press release.

Photo: Getty Images