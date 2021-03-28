Flash Floods In Nashville Leave At Least Four Dead

At least four people died after severe storms drenched Nashville, Tennessee, with more than seven inches of rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service said that marked the second-largest two-day rainfall total in history behind May 1-2, 2010, when storms dumped 13.57 inches of rain in the city.

Officials said that one person was found dead inside of a car in a creek. Another person was believed to have drowned after getting swept away by floodwaters after getting out of his car. The bodies of two other individuals were located near a homeless camp.

According to WKRN, at least 130 people had to be rescued as the rising waters inundated roads and buildings. Fifteen people had to be rescued from a building that was damaged by a mudslide caused by the flash floods. Two people were injured by the mudslide and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Nashville Fire Department also rescued 40 dogs from a Camp Bow Wow location in the city and relocated them to another facility.

The storms also produced twin tornadoes that caused damage to several homes about 80 miles southwest of Nashville.

While the rain had subsided by Sunday (March 28) morning, the Nation Weather Service warned that some creeks and rivers were continuing to rise and that flooded roads would continue to be an issue throughout the day.

Photo: Mt. Juliet Police Department