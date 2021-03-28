Feedback

Flash Floods In Nashville Leave At Least Four Dead

By Bill Galluccio

March 28, 2021

At least four people died after severe storms drenched Nashville, Tennessee, with more than seven inches of rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service said that marked the second-largest two-day rainfall total in history behind May 1-2, 2010, when storms dumped 13.57 inches of rain in the city.

Officials said that one person was found dead inside of a car in a creek. Another person was believed to have drowned after getting swept away by floodwaters after getting out of his car. The bodies of two other individuals were located near a homeless camp.

According to WKRNat least 130 people had to be rescued as the rising waters inundated roads and buildings. Fifteen people had to be rescued from a building that was damaged by a mudslide caused by the flash floods. Two people were injured by the mudslide and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Nashville Fire Department also rescued 40 dogs from a Camp Bow Wow location in the city and relocated them to another facility.

The storms also produced twin tornadoes that caused damage to several homes about 80 miles southwest of Nashville.

While the rain had subsided by Sunday (March 28) morning, the Nation Weather Service warned that some creeks and rivers were continuing to rise and that flooded roads would continue to be an issue throughout the day.

Photo: Mt. Juliet Police Department 

Chat About Flash Floods In Nashville Leave At Least Four Dead

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.