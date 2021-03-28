Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 3, Shares Photos Of Newborn Daughter

Hilary Duff is officially a mommy of three!

The Lizzie McGuire alum announced the birth of her third child, a daughter named Mae James Bair. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (March 27), Duff revealed she and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their baby girl earlier this week and celebrated the special moment with fans by sharing pictures of the latest addition to their family.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty,” the Younger actress captioned an adorable black-and-white family photo of Duff her holding her daughter, who was born on Wednesday (March 24).

The 33-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories with more photos of baby Mae, including those of Duff cradling her daughter in her arms before bed and another of Mae’s tiny little feet.