Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 3, Shares Photos Of Newborn Daughter
By Regina Star
March 28, 2021
Hilary Duff is officially a mommy of three!
The Lizzie McGuire alum announced the birth of her third child, a daughter named Mae James Bair. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (March 27), Duff revealed she and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their baby girl earlier this week and celebrated the special moment with fans by sharing pictures of the latest addition to their family.
“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty,” the Younger actress captioned an adorable black-and-white family photo of Duff her holding her daughter, who was born on Wednesday (March 24).
The 33-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories with more photos of baby Mae, including those of Duff cradling her daughter in her arms before bed and another of Mae’s tiny little feet.
As fans know, this is the singer-songwriter and Duff’s second child together; the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Duff also shares a son named Luca from her previous marriage with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
The Disney alum first announced her pregnancy in October 2020 with a quippy Boomerang video alongside Koma. "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." she joked at the time, to which the 33-year-old record producer responded cheekily, “Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021.”
Koma and Duff have been romantically linked since 2017 before he officially popped the question to her in May 2019. Months later, the lovebirds secretly tied the knot in an at-home wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in December 2019.
Congrats, Hilary and Matthew!
Photo: Getty Images