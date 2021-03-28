Jimmy Eat World Is Publishing A Graphic Novel Based On The Song '555'

When Jimmy Eat World plotted the video for their Surviving single "555," the concept became so well-thought-out that the band ended up conceiving a whole graphic novel based on it.

“There was a fair bit of world-building around the characters for the 555 music video and it felt too interesting to end the story there… it screamed for a comic adaption," frontman Jim Adkins explained on Instagram. "I gave Alex Paknadel the basics of the character backstories and he was able to conceptualize an amazing world that Koren Shadmi perfectly illustrated."

"The song 555 is about shifting your thinking from what you can gain to how you can contribute and the surprising reward that brings," he continued. "Based on that concept, our main character KLAARG works for an evil galactic empire as an overseer of a cloned work force and ends up battling with his own values as his purpose in the universe becomes threatened.”

Z2 Comics further details 555's storyline with a summary that reads: "Klaarg took the job at the edge of known space to be as far away from the Asano Pact – from people – as possible. As the overseer of a factory that produces Kudj Kram, the cloned slave labor that keeps the corrupt system he represents running, his days are exactly as he wants them: empty and without incident. However, when his factory is targeted for closure, Klaarg discovers that he is as expendable to his superiors as the creatures in his charge."

555 is slated for a May 21 release and can be pre-ordered here. See Jimmy Eat World's announcement post below.