Lauren Alaina Has Virtual Dinner Date With TikTok Fan Living With Autism
By Regina Star
March 28, 2021
Lauren Alaina had the sweetest dinner date with one of her biggest fans.
The country singer had the time of her life during a virtual date with a fan on TikTok living with autism. The 26-year-old musician made TikToker Ryan’s dream come true when she appeared on the platform to join the internet personality for a dinner date.
The precious moment came after Ryan told his sister Brittany back in December that of all the celebrities he’d love to have dinner with, the “Ladies in the ‘90s” star was his first choice. "I would say country music star Miss Lauren Alaina," Ryan explained to his sis in the original video. "She's a Christian. She's a great singer... Plus she's super nice and she's also super sweet."
After hearing of Ryan’s request, Alaina was happy to oblige and reached out to the siblings to set up the date. Before you knew it, the pair were enjoying a sweet (virtual) dinner for two.
"He talked more about my character than even the music, which really stood out to me, and meant so much to me," Alaina explained to PEOPLE. "I cried watching it. And then I cried watching his reaction and then I cried meeting him. It was just a lot of happy crying."
Describing the heartfelt experience “as rewarding to me as it was to him,” Alaina and Ryan shared clips for all of their fans on TikTok and the pair even bonded over their love of the holiday movie Elf. What’s more, Alaina even made plans to invite Ryan onto her tour bus once the pandemic ends. (How sweet is that!)
"I just really appreciated his reasoning behind loving me. It was so pure. He likes my music, and he's telling me the songs he likes, and that was really amazing too," she recalled. "The most important thing we all have about us is our character. With having autism, he is so honest, and he just says what he thinks. And for that to be his true perception of me, is just the highest compliment, because I know he genuinely means it."
Photo: Getty Images