Lauren Alaina Has Virtual Dinner Date With TikTok Fan Living With Autism

Lauren Alaina had the sweetest dinner date with one of her biggest fans.

The country singer had the time of her life during a virtual date with a fan on TikTok living with autism. The 26-year-old musician made TikToker Ryan’s dream come true when she appeared on the platform to join the internet personality for a dinner date.

The precious moment came after Ryan told his sister Brittany back in December that of all the celebrities he’d love to have dinner with, the “Ladies in the ‘90s” star was his first choice. "I would say country music star Miss Lauren Alaina," Ryan explained to his sis in the original video. "She's a Christian. She's a great singer... Plus she's super nice and she's also super sweet."

After hearing of Ryan’s request, Alaina was happy to oblige and reached out to the siblings to set up the date. Before you knew it, the pair were enjoying a sweet (virtual) dinner for two.