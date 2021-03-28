Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello At Home During Break-In, Burglary

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello suffered a terrifying burglary this week.

The burglars broke into Shawmila’s Los Angeles home before making a getaway in the “Wonder” crooner’s G-Wagon, TMZ has learned from law enforcement sources.

What’s scarier, the outlet, who broke the report this morning (March 28), reports Mendes and Cabello were actually home during the break-in and robbery. As reported, the crooks made a break for it once they realized they weren’t in the house alone, but not before snatching the keys to Mendes’ ride and making a fast exit.

Sources told the outlet that the police were called and rushed to the residence but the criminals had already gotten away by then. At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the incident.