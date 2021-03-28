Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello At Home During Break-In, Burglary
By Paris Close
March 28, 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello suffered a terrifying burglary this week.
The burglars broke into Shawmila’s Los Angeles home before making a getaway in the “Wonder” crooner’s G-Wagon, TMZ has learned from law enforcement sources.
What’s scarier, the outlet, who broke the report this morning (March 28), reports Mendes and Cabello were actually home during the break-in and robbery. As reported, the crooks made a break for it once they realized they weren’t in the house alone, but not before snatching the keys to Mendes’ ride and making a fast exit.
Sources told the outlet that the police were called and rushed to the residence but the criminals had already gotten away by then. At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the incident.
As fans of the couple know, the “Havana” songbird and the Canadian superstar have been quarantining together since the start of the pandemic.
Mendes gushed about bonding with his girlfriend in an October 2020 interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
“I think that we really learned how to be there for each other because we were dating for some months and it was like we were together, but she was doing her thing and I was doing my thing and doing our best to help each other,” he shared at the time. “There was definitely a moment in that pandemic where we became doing 'our' thing. And this turned into an 'our thing' and not a 'you thing' and a 'me thing.’”
Photo: Getty Images