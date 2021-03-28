Feedback

Woman Films Sharks In A Container Truck On The Highway

By Bill Galluccio

March 28, 2021

A shark is seen in an aquarium during th

A woman driving down I-95 in Maryland was surprised when she came across a truck carrying a container with at least two live sharks swimming inside.

The woman shared a video on TikTok of two sharks swimming past an open window on the tank. The video amassed more than seven million views on TikTok as of Sunday (March 28) morning.

It is unclear why the sharks were being transported or where they were going. One person commented on the post, saying that it was recorded on a stretch of highway is about three miles from the Baltimore Aquarium. Officials have not said if the aquarium was expecting to receive any sharks.

"Things you don't see on the highway every day," Julie Kang captioned the video, which features the popular children's song, Baby Shark, playing in the background.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Woman Films Sharks In A Container Truck On The Highway

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.