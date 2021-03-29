All The Deals & Freebies For National Burrito Day

Thursday (April 1) is National Burrito Day. While it may share a date with April Fool's Day this year, all these deals and freebies for National Burrito Day are no joke. From Chipotle to Del Taco, burrito lovers everywhere will be able to enjoy discounted—or in some cases, totally free—dishes. Here's every National Burrito Day Deal you need to know about.

Abuelo's: All day on April 1, diners can get 50% off Abuelo’s famous Durango Burrito when they order through the Abuelo’s app.

Baja Fresh: Buy a burrito, and get one free with an online code or coupon.

Barberitos: They are offering $6 chicken burritos at participating locations, and you can add any of Barberitos’ unlimited toppings to your entree.

California Tortilla: Get free delivery at participating and open locations on online orders $25 or more. Also, become a Burrito Elito to receive special news, event updates and deals

Chipotle: Get free delivery on orders $10 or more when you place an order on their app, website or DoorDash.

Del Taco: Get a free Chicken Crunch Burrito on April 1 with any purchase made through the Del Taco app for drive-thru, takeout or delivery.

Dos Toros: If you follow @DosToros on Instagram, just show your cashier and receive a free guacamole with a burrito.

El Pollo Loco: Buy a burrito and get a second burrito free when you purchase through the app using a Loco Rewards code.

Jimmy’s Tacos: For just $2.50, you can get a bean and cheese burrito on April 1.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Enjoy a burrito for just $5 at Moe’s!

QDOBA: Qdoba is offering triple points through its rewards program with the order of any entree placed in-person for takeout or on the restaurant’s website or app.

Rubio’s: Get a $5 burrito when you buy a drink at the restaurant, or order online with free delivery when you use promo codeMKTG906.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell has free delivery on orders of $12 or more when you order through Grubhub.

Taco John’s: Taco John’s is celebrating National Burrito Day by offering The Boss Burrito and The Boss Bowl for just $5 each on April 1! To add to the celebration, Taco John’s is also hosting giveaways on its social pages.

Tijuana Flats: Get a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99 on to-go, curbside pickup or delivery orders.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill: Willy’s is offering a Build Your Own Burrito deal for just $4.04 on Thursday.

Photo: Getty