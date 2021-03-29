CDC Extends Coronavirus Eviction Moratorium Through June

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended a moratorium on coronavirus-related evictions through June. The moratorium was set to expire at the end of the month, leaving millions of Americans at risk of being kicked out of their homes or apartments.

It is the third time the moratorium has been extended since it was first put in place last September.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation's public health," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

According to a recent survey conducted by the Census Bureau, ten million Americans are behind on their rent or mortgage payments, and five million people are at risk of being evicted from their homes. As of January, a report from Moody's Analytics estimated that Americans owe $57 billion in back rent.

The moratorium covers individual renters who earn less than $99,000 and couples that make less than $198,000. To be eligible for protection, they must declare they cannot pay their rent because of financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and that getting evicted will cause them to become homeless.

