Here Are The Most Popular Easter Candies This Year

With Easter right around the corner, many shoppers will be running to the store this week to find the perfect candy to fill those baskets. From classics like chocolate bunnies and Peeps to assorted jelly beans, everybody has a different opinion on which candy is the best. RetailMeNot conducted a survey to find out which candy is most-popular for Easter this year. Turns out, Peeps aren't as popular as you may think.

Here's what RetailMeNot discovered with their survey:

26% prefer Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs

24% prefer Jelly Beans

20% prefer Cadbury Eggs

16% prefer Chocolate Bunnies

Only 14% chose Peeps

Not only did RetailMeNot find out what candies will most likely end up pastel-colored Easter baskets across the county this year, but the outlet also discovered 77% of shoppers plan to spend up to $50 this Easter. Another 12% plan to spend between $50 and $100 for their Easter candy.

Did your favorite Easter candy make the list?

Photo: Getty