Feedback

Here Are The Most Popular Easter Candies This Year

By Emily Lee

March 29, 2021

With Easter right around the corner, many shoppers will be running to the store this week to find the perfect candy to fill those baskets. From classics like chocolate bunnies and Peeps to assorted jelly beans, everybody has a different opinion on which candy is the best. RetailMeNot conducted a survey to find out which candy is most-popular for Easter this year. Turns out, Peeps aren't as popular as you may think.

Here's what RetailMeNot discovered with their survey:

  • 26% prefer Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs
  • 24% prefer Jelly Beans
  • 20% prefer Cadbury Eggs
  • 16% prefer Chocolate Bunnies
  • Only 14% chose Peeps

Not only did RetailMeNot find out what candies will most likely end up pastel-colored Easter baskets across the county this year, but the outlet also discovered 77% of shoppers plan to spend up to $50 this Easter. Another 12% plan to spend between $50 and $100 for their Easter candy.

Did your favorite Easter candy make the list?

Photo: Getty

Chat About Here Are The Most Popular Easter Candies This Year

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.