Sweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" has been an anthem for BFFs everywhere this year, and fans have the chance to vibe out to the song with their BFF in Miami.

In a new iHeartRadio contest, one lucky winner and their best friend will win the ultimate summer getaway. These two lucky besties will fly first class to Miami, where they will live their best lives at 5-star accommodations at an all-inclusive resort. And, upon arrival, waiting in their rooms, they will also be treated to a merch package which includes glam essentials and merch.

But, what's an ultimate bestie getaway without Saweetie herself? The ladies will both virtually join the winner's first dinner at the resort — hang with the stars and enjoy a delicious meal!

Fans can enter by listening to iHeartRadio - News and text when you hear the nationwide keyword to 200200 for your chance to win! Get more info on iHeartRadio.