Here's How To Win A BFF Getaway & Virtual Dinner With Saweetie In Miami
By Taylor Fields
March 29, 2021
Sweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" has been an anthem for BFFs everywhere this year, and fans have the chance to vibe out to the song with their BFF in Miami.
In a new iHeartRadio contest, one lucky winner and their best friend will win the ultimate summer getaway. These two lucky besties will fly first class to Miami, where they will live their best lives at 5-star accommodations at an all-inclusive resort. And, upon arrival, waiting in their rooms, they will also be treated to a merch package which includes glam essentials and merch.
But, what's an ultimate bestie getaway without Saweetie herself? The ladies will both virtually join the winner's first dinner at the resort — hang with the stars and enjoy a delicious meal!
Fans can enter by listening to iHeartRadio - News and text when you hear the nationwide keyword to 200200 for your chance to win! Get more info on iHeartRadio.
Saweetie's "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat dropped at the beginning of 2021 and is set to be featured on her forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music. Back in November, she told Teen Vogue of the project, "This will be my introductory album into the rap game, this is all of me. I have put so much time and work in perfecting this debut album and collaborating with the right people. All I can say is it will be my true artistry."
She added, "I know I am known for my nostalgic early 2000s aesthetic, but I want this album to be timeless. I always want to be the best or no. 1 in everything I do, whether it involves men or women. I want this to be absolutely perfect. I know it will be for you guys."
Photo: Getty Images